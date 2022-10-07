Ma Subramanian launches robotic surgical system at SIMS in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated Versius robotic surgical system at SIMS Hospital on Thursday. The system which was launched in the presence of Dr Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman, SRM Group, will offer efficient and affordable minimally invasive robotic surgical procedures.

The procedures performed using robotic surgical systems will be less painful with minimal invasion, scarring and bleeding. It also facilitates speedy recovery for patients with a shorter hospital stay, to resume their normal activities. These robotic surgical interventions may have many advantages over traditional open surgical procedures.

The system enables surgeons from across various disciplines like urology, gynaecology, surgical gastroenterology, surgical oncology, cardiothoracic, ENT and General Surgery to perform procedures with increased flexibility, greater accuracy, enhanced precision and dexterity, Dr Ravi Pachamuthu said.

"The next generation surgical robot is backed by AI and machine learning that empowers the surgeons to operate through one or a few small incisions in places of a large incision as with traditional open surgeries."

The system delivers a highly magnified 3D high-definition optical view of the surgical area which aids in precision surgery said Dr Patta Radha, Krishnan, Director and Senior Consultant-Surgical Gastroenterology, Institute of Gastroenterology, Hepatobiliary Science and Transplantation at SIMS Hospital.

