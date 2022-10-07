Madras HC sets aside order allowing TNVSA to send volleyball teams to national games

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday set aside the order of a single judge who had allowed the Tamil Nadu State Volleyball Association (TNSVA) to select and send the men's and women's teams to the ongoing national games in Gujarat.

The bench ruled in favour of the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) to select and the send the teams from the State.

The bench consisting of Justices GR Swaminathan and N Mala noted that 'there is one other reason which impels us to interfere. The counsel has made available the email sent by Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) Secretariat, 36th National Games, stating that in view of the interim orders passed by the High Court, no volleyball players/teams representing Tamil Nadu will be participating in the national games. It was also decided that the teams scheduled to play against TN teams shall get a walkover,

They observed, "If this were to happen, it would be an irreversible adverse development", and pointed out that when the Delhi High Court appointed a committee of administrators (CoA) to take over the reins of Indian Olympic Association, the Supreme Court intervened since there was every possibility that Indian athletes might lose the chance of participating in the international events including the Olympics.

"If we do not interfere in this writ appeal, there will be no representation for the State of Tamil Nadu in the volleyball event. Already, in the beach volleyball event there has been a walkover. The same should not befall volleyball event also," the judges said.

For the above reasons, the order dated September 30, 2022 (by the single judge) is set aside and the writ appeal is allowed, they stated in the order.

The order passed on an appeal filed by the VFI, which had constituted a panel to pick the squad for the national games, challenging the order of the single judge authorising the TNSVA, whose administration is mired in a series of litigations, to select and send teams to the national events.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is organising the national games from September 29 to October 12 in Gujarat.

