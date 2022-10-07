Home States Tamil Nadu

Pooja holidays, rain bring Power demand in Tamil Nadu down to 303 MU

Due to the pooja holidays and the copious downpour, power consumption across Tamil Nadu declined to 303.51 million units (MU) on Wednesday.

Published: 07th October 2022 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

TANGEDCO (Representational Image) Photo | Express.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Due to the pooja holidays and the copious downpour, power consumption across Tamil Nadu declined to 303.51 million units (MU) on Wednesday.

As per data from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), power consumption in September was 320-330 MU per day. But with the heavy rains and holidays, consumption slumped to 312.52 MU on Saturday and 283.81 MU on Sunday.

It is expected that the demand for power will decrease further in the coming days with the onset of the northeast monsoon. A senior Tangedco official told TNIE the State-owned power utility generated only 50-60% of its capacity of 4,320 MW from coal-based thermal plants due to the low demand.

“We (Tangedco) manage the demand with a central share (4,455 MW) and wind generation (2,822 MW). The wind season, which began in May, is expected to end this month. We will then have to rely on coal-fired power plants,” the official added.

Another official said the Central government has instructed Tangedco to import 22 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of coal this financial year. As per the schedule, 7.3 lakh MT of coal will be received in February next year. For this, a tender has been floated in which 7 bidders participated. It is expected to be finalised in a couple of days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tangedco Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp