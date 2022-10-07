Tamil Nadu a progressive State, says Ravi, asks youth to build a strong nation

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Governor RN Ravi on Thursday said Tamil Nadu’s Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) is more than 50 per cent, which is almost double that of the national GER, which is 28 per cent. He said this while delivering the convocation address at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

“India is a diversified country with different languages, geography, culture, etc. Some States have developed well while some lag behind due to imbalanced factors. Tamil Nadu is a very progressive State and is among the top States in the country in the areas of human development, infrastructure, and industrialisation. Tamil Nadu has more than 50 per cent GER and it is double the national average of 28 per cent,” Ravi said.

“Every citizen must have access to health, education, and drinking water. Nobody should be homeless and hungry. India is moving towards this goal,” he said and called upon the youth to build a strong nation by 2047. He pointed out that seven years ago there were less than 400 startups in the country, but there are now more than 70,000. This happened because of the contribution of youth, he said.

On climate change, Ravi said India is giving more importance to environmental protection. “In 2016, India decided that it would generate 100 GW of clean energy by 2025. But it generated more than 100 GW by September 2021, which is a very big achievement,” he said.

“Till the 18th century, the nation had a good economy and good educational system. The British destroyed our education system and natural resources systematically. It is for the youth to build a strong nation. Every student should contribute to the nation’s growth. India must become a developed country by 2047, the centenary of our independence,” he told the students.

As many as 1,808 students received their degrees. Among them were 20 PhD scholars and 77 toppers. President and MD of Bosch Global Software Technologies Dattatri Salagame, general secretary and trustee of Mata Amritanandamayi Math Sampujya Swami Purnamritananda Puri were among those present on the occasion.

