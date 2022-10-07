Tamil Nadu eyes more jobs for doctors, nurses in Malta

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr Jo Ettienne Abela, Minister for Active Ageing, the Republic of Malta, and Ma Subramanian, State Health Minister, met on Thursday and discussed several topics, including creating more jobs for doctors, nurses and pharmacists in Malta.

Health Secretary P Senthilkumar later told reporters that officers from both countries discussed signing an MoU between TN Dr MGR Medical University and the University in Malta to this end.

Ettienne Abela said: “We already have a good relationship with thousands of Indian professionals in Malta. Glad to increase this cooperation in various areas like pharmaceuticals, medical devices, areas of care for the elderly and rehabilitation ...” Subramanian said apart from providing jobs and training to nurses, doctors and pharmacists in Malta, the officers will discuss medical tourism and other collaboration between India and Malta.

He added that ahead of monsoon, the health department was holding talks with the public works department to prevent rainwater from entering hospitals. Recently, rainwater entered the ICU of the government Chengalpattu hospital.

