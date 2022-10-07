Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu eyes more jobs for doctors, nurses in Malta

Health Secretary P Senthilkumar later told reporters that officers from both the countries discussed signing an MoU between TN Dr MGR Medical University and the University in Malta to this end.

Published: 07th October 2022 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

P Senthilkumar

File Photo of Health Minister Ma Subramanian along with Tamil Nadu Health Secretary P Senthilkumar | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr Jo Ettienne Abela, Minister for Active Ageing, the Republic of Malta, and Ma Subramanian, State Health Minister, met on Thursday and discussed several topics, including creating more jobs for doctors, nurses and pharmacists in Malta.

Health Secretary P Senthilkumar later told reporters that officers from both countries discussed signing an MoU between TN Dr MGR Medical University and the University in Malta to this end.

Ettienne Abela said: “We already have a good relationship with thousands of Indian professionals in Malta. Glad to increase this cooperation in various areas like pharmaceuticals, medical devices, areas of care for the elderly and rehabilitation ...” Subramanian said apart from providing jobs and training to nurses, doctors and pharmacists in Malta, the officers will discuss medical tourism and other collaboration between India and Malta.

He added that ahead of monsoon, the health department was holding talks with the public works department to prevent rainwater from entering hospitals. Recently, rainwater entered the ICU of the government Chengalpattu hospital. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jo Ettienne Abela P Senthilkumar Ma Subramanian
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp