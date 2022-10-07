Home States Tamil Nadu

‘TN has sought Covishield vax from Centre’: Ma Subramanian

It may be noted that the booster dose was administered for free at government healthcare institutions in the State until September 30. 

Published: 07th October 2022 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian (Photo | EPS)

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian (Photo | EPS)

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Acknowledging a widespread shortage of the Covishield vaccine in the State, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said a request has been made to the Union government to get the Covid-19 vaccine. 

“We have asked for the vaccine, as our booster dose coverage is just 27 per cent,” Minister Subramanian told TNIE. It may be noted that the booster dose was administered for free at government healthcare institutions in the State until September 30. 

“However, Corbevax can be used as a booster shot for both Covishield and Covaxin takers,” he added. 

When asked about those waiting for their second dose of the vaccine the minister said, “We have already reached 92 per cent coverage for the second dose.” A total of nine lakh vaccines are in stock. If a district needs it, the DDHS or joint director can approach the health department following which we can supply them on a need basis, he added.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ma Subramanian Covishield vaccine
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp