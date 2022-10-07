‘TN has sought Covishield vax from Centre’: Ma Subramanian

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Acknowledging a widespread shortage of the Covishield vaccine in the State, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said a request has been made to the Union government to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

“We have asked for the vaccine, as our booster dose coverage is just 27 per cent,” Minister Subramanian told TNIE. It may be noted that the booster dose was administered for free at government healthcare institutions in the State until September 30.

“However, Corbevax can be used as a booster shot for both Covishield and Covaxin takers,” he added.

When asked about those waiting for their second dose of the vaccine the minister said, “We have already reached 92 per cent coverage for the second dose.” A total of nine lakh vaccines are in stock. If a district needs it, the DDHS or joint director can approach the health department following which we can supply them on a need basis, he added.

