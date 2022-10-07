Home States Tamil Nadu

Uproar against docs’ transfer over lack of facilities at PHC in Tamil Nadu

The recommendation came after Minister for Water resources Durai Murugan and Minister for Health Ma Subramanian visited the centre on Tuesday.

Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Objections were raised against the transfer recommendation of two doctors at the upgraded primary health centre at Ponnai near Katpadi. The recommendation came after Minister for Water resources Durai Murugan and Minister for Health Ma Subramanian visited the centre on Tuesday.

The transferred doctors were Block Medical Officer (BMO) Rani Nirmala and Dr Pradeep Kumar.
Issues like unavailability of X-ray equipment, lack of adequate facility for visitors, insufficient stock of medicines and unavailability of anti-snake venom (ASV) came up during the inspection. Doctors’ associations and leaders condemned the move.

On Thursday, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss posted on Twitter, “We object to the move to transfer the doctors based on issues such as lack of availability of medicines and dilapidated condition of the building. It is the foremost duty of the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation to ensure the availability of enough stock medicines in all government hospitals. The PHC doctors can only ask for the supply of medicines when needed.” TNGDA, TNMOA and Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) demanded its withdrawal.

