Baby, Four Sri Lankan Tamils rescued after 2 days sans food in Ramanathapuram district

The marine police said the family from Thalavadi region in Sri Lanka were ferried on a boat from Mannar and were dropped on the fifth sandbar off Dhanushkodi. 

By M Thanraj
RAMESWARAM: Five Sri Lankan Tamils, including a six-month-old baby, who were stranded on a sandbar near Dhanushkodi in Ramanathapuram district for nearly two days without food and water, were rescued by the marine police with the help of fishermen on Friday.  

The marine police said the family from the Thalavadi region in Sri Lanka were ferried on a boat from Mannar and were dropped on the fifth sandbar off Dhanushkodi. 

S Saparin (33), who undertook the perilous journey along with wife Rathika (36) and children Sagith (7), Salma (4) and Sagin (six months old), said he had to flee the island nation due to punishing economic distress.  

Speaking to reporters, Saparin said, “Finding job to earn money to meet our everyday expenses has become difficult in Sri Lanka. We could not even buy a packet of biscuits. We started our journey from Mannar and were dropped at the sandbar two days ago. We waited there without food or water. As we were waiting, Sri Lankan Navy personnel suddenly opened fire at the sandbar. We laid flat on the sandbar for hours to avoid getting hit by bullets. Another person who came with us jumped into the sea and attempted to escape. We don’t know what happened to him. Police arrived after local fishermen informed them about our plight.” 

After being rescued, the five Tamils were given first aid and were lodged at the Mandapam camp along with other Lankan exiles after questioning. With this, the total number of Sri Lankan Tamils who arrived in Tamil Nadu since March this year has gone up to 174.  A police probe has been initiated based on the statement given by the family.

