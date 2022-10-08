DMK polls: Stalin all set to be elected unopposed as president for 2nd term

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin is all set to be elected unopposed as the president of the DMK for a second term on October 9 as he is the lone contestant for the post. At the DMK headquarters on Friday, Stalin submitted his nomination to party organising secretary RS Bharathi, who is holding the organisational elections.

DMK senior leaders Durai Murugan and TR Baalu filed their nominations for the posts of general secretary and treasurer respectively, and both are likely to be elected unopposed.

Stalin was given a rousing reception by party functionaries, including ministers, at the DMK headquarters. DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin touched his father’s feet seeking his blessings. Ahead of filing his nomination, Stalin visited the Gopalapuram residence of his father and former president of the DMK M Karunanidhi and paid his respects at his portrait.

He also visited the memorials of Karunanidhi and former Chief Minister Arignar Anna on the Marina and paid floral tributes. Stalin became the president of the DMK on August 28, 2018, after the death of Karunanidhi.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin is all set to be elected unopposed as the president of the DMK for a second term on October 9 as he is the lone contestant for the post. At the DMK headquarters on Friday, Stalin submitted his nomination to party organising secretary RS Bharathi, who is holding the organisational elections. DMK senior leaders Durai Murugan and TR Baalu filed their nominations for the posts of general secretary and treasurer respectively, and both are likely to be elected unopposed. Stalin was given a rousing reception by party functionaries, including ministers, at the DMK headquarters. DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin touched his father’s feet seeking his blessings. Ahead of filing his nomination, Stalin visited the Gopalapuram residence of his father and former president of the DMK M Karunanidhi and paid his respects at his portrait. He also visited the memorials of Karunanidhi and former Chief Minister Arignar Anna on the Marina and paid floral tributes. Stalin became the president of the DMK on August 28, 2018, after the death of Karunanidhi.