Man jumps off  bus fearing cops, bleeds to death in Tamil Nadu

DINDIGUL: A 24-year-old youth bled to death after he jumped off a running TNSTC bus allegedly over fear that the bus staff might hand him over to police.

 The deceased, Lakshmanan (24) of Meikkilarpatti in Usilampatti, was employed at a snacks company in Chhattisgarh and had recently returned home for holidays. On Thursday night, he was riding a two-wheeler from Nilakottai to Battalgundu allegedly in a drunk condition. He rode the bike at high speed and hit TNSTC driver Pulikesi (50), who was stationed in front of the Batlagundu bus depot. Both of them sustained severe injuries in the accident. 

The employees at the depot decided to take the duo to the government hospital in Batlagundu in one of their buses. On the way to the hospital, the bus had to halt near Batlagundu police station owing to traffic block.

However, Lakshmanan jumped out of the vehicle fearing that the staff might hand him over to the police.  On Friday morning, he was found dead in front of a shop at the bus stand, police said. 

