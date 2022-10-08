Home States Tamil Nadu

NIA searches room of terror suspects in Salem in Tamil Nadu

A team of officers from the National Investigation  Agency (NIA) on Friday searched the room where two youth, who were arrested for suspected terror links recently,  had stayed.

NIA conducting searching the room of the youth arrested for suspected terror links, Salem on Friday | V Sakthi

By Express News Service

On May 19, police intercepted M Naveen Chakravarthy (25) and J Sanjay Prakash (24) near Omalur and seized two country-made pistols, four bullets, walkie-talkies, etc., from them. They were arrested and charged under Sections 25(1) (a), 25(1AA) and 25 (1B) (a) of the Arms Act and Section 4(a) of the Explosive Substances Act. 

During the inquiry, they told police they made pistols by watching YouTube. Even as Q branch was investigating them, the Union Home Ministry transferred the case to the NIA in July. The NIA’s FIR said the two were inspired by LTTE and wanted to create a similar organisation in TN. They are currently lodged in Salem central prison.

On Friday, five NIA officers searched the duo’s room  in Chetty Chavadi. Sources said they seized some books and documents. Further, the officer held inquiries with the house owner and a few neighbours.

Home of Sivaganga driver searched
Sivaganga: NIA searched the residence of a private company driver in Sivaganga on Friday following allegations about his links with LTTE. Sources said the search began at the house of Vignesh (25), the driver, near Sivaganga College Road at 5 am, and it lasted for around two hours. ENS

