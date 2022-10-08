Officials of TN, Kerala holding talks on Anaimalaiyaru-Nallaru project, says Minister

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan said talks are underway between officials of Tamil Nadu and Kerala for implementing the Anaimalaiyaru - Nallaru water project. Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the day will be celebrated by the Tamil Nadu government PAP day every year.

Addressing reporters after paying homage to former CM K Kamaraj, former MLAs VK Palanisamy Gounder, Pollachi N Mahalingam, the architect of green revolution C Subramaniam and former Irrigation minister KL Rao on Friday, to mark the 62nd anniversary of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project, he said Chief Minister MK Stalin is taking steps to finalise an agreement with Kerala to implement the project.

“During our CM’s visit to Kerala last month, he insisted to his Kerala counterpart on a sub-agreement to implement the Anaimalaiyaru- Nallaru project. Following that, official-level talks between the two States are going on. This will be followed by ministerial-level discussion,” he said.

To mark PAP day, the Minister said the complex housing the Chief Engineer Office for Irrigation Department at Pollachi will be named after C Subramaniam.

“To convene meetings for the agricultural purposes to farmers, a two-storeyed hall would be constructed at the place. The ground floor will be named after VK Palanisamy Gounder and the first floor will be named after Pollachi N Mahalingam. There will also be a photo gallery on the PAP scheme,” he added.

The PAP was inaugurated by then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on October 7, 1961. To mark it, MK Stalin announced that the day will be celebrated by the State government as PAP day.

