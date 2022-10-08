Private passenger buses jump lane at Palpannai junction, leave other road users in peril

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a gross violation of rules, private buses waiting at the Palpannai junction, in their bid to make a fast buck, jump to the wrong lane as soon as the traffic signal reads green so that they can beat others to picking up waiting for passengers at the nearest bus stop, say motorists.

While they add the rash act forces several of them to think twice before using the route, they also point to how the violation occurs under the very nose of the police. Being a major intersection on the Chennai-Madurai bypass and the Tiruchy-Thanjavur national highway, Palpannai junction is one of the busiest roads in the city.

It was only months ago that an automatic traffic signal with timer was installed at the junction in a bid to reduce congestion on the Palpannai-Thuvakudi Road along the Thanjavur NH.

Hundreds of vehicles, including trucks, shuttling between Gandhi Market and Thuvakudi also ply via Palpannai junction. Unmindful of this, private passenger buses heading towards Thanjavur make their way through the barricades placed in the middle of the road to jump to the wrong lane when the signal at Palpannai junction turns green, say motorists.

This leaves other road users in peril, they added. R Kumaran, a motorist said, "A few barricades run down the middle of the road leading to the Palpannai traffic signal on both ends to manage traffic. However, the private buses waiting at the signal compete with other buses and overtake them on the wrong lane to pick up passengers at the Palpannai bus stop.

This leaves us scared to use the road. Even though the police are on duty here, they do not take any action to stop it." "Buses and trucks are already prone to accidents on the road. Authorities should prevent the act by private passenger buses before a major accident occurs," he added.

Another motorist, V Swedha, said, "A group of police personnel sit and talk under the Palpannai bridge without taking any action.

They instead only book motorists for helmet-less riding and the like. The police should be vigilant and fine those buses and heavy vehicles violating rules at the junction." When contacted, a senior police official told TNIE, "To put an end to the violation, we have asked the Highways Department to remove the barricades in the road and construct a median for 100 metres."

