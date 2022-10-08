Puducherry administration pushes for road safety, evicts street vendors

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As part of road safety measures, the territorial administration started the eviction of roadside vendors encroaching on Puducherry's streets and pavements in Puducherry. But this move -- just ahead of the bustling Deepawali season -- has caught the vendors off guard.

Officials evicted vendors -- who have been doing business in Puducherry for years -- on four places on the stretches on Cuddalore Road, SV Patel Salai, Bussy Street, Nellithope. Following this, vendors staged a stir in front of the PWD head office and later, picketed the Collectorate condemning Collector E Vallavan's eviction order.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy

This comes after the Road Safety Committee (RFC) meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday, decided to have a regular plan and schedule to prevent re-encroachment. The Local Administration Department (LAD) has been directed to find alternate settlements for the evicted street vendors.

"Putting up permanent and semi-permanent structures on the roads and pavements is illegal. Roadside vendors can sell small items but not put up structures," said the Collector. Removal of hazardous hoarding and banners obstructing visibility would also be taken up, said official sources.

Long-term and short-term measures to address road safety issues were also discussed. The DR & AR instructed all government employees riding two-wheelers to compulsorily wear helmets as at least 50% of deaths were caused due to head injuries in riders.

The traffic police identified 57 vulnerable stretches on Villupuram and Cuddalore roads. New projects planned by the PWD on both roads including flyovers will take place, official sources said. Short-term plans like improving signages, rectifying potholes and other measures, were also discussed.

Traffic enforcement would be strengthened, and riders would be booked for violation of one-way travel, triple-driving, overspeeding, drunken driving and others. The transport department would provide e-challan machines to traffic police in addition to the 50 for booking violators.

Traffic police suggested more one-way roads and no parking on some roads to enhance road safety. The RFC also decided on staggered timing for schools to reduce congestion, said the official.

Home Minister A Namassivayam, PWD minister K Lakshminarayanan, Transport Minister Chandirapriyanga, Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, DC, Transport Commissioner AS Sivakumar and other officials participated in the meeting.

PUDUCHERRY: As part of road safety measures, the territorial administration started the eviction of roadside vendors encroaching on Puducherry's streets and pavements in Puducherry. But this move -- just ahead of the bustling Deepawali season -- has caught the vendors off guard. Officials evicted vendors -- who have been doing business in Puducherry for years -- on four places on the stretches on Cuddalore Road, SV Patel Salai, Bussy Street, Nellithope. Following this, vendors staged a stir in front of the PWD head office and later, picketed the Collectorate condemning Collector E Vallavan's eviction order. Chief Minister N RangasamyThis comes after the Road Safety Committee (RFC) meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday, decided to have a regular plan and schedule to prevent re-encroachment. The Local Administration Department (LAD) has been directed to find alternate settlements for the evicted street vendors. "Putting up permanent and semi-permanent structures on the roads and pavements is illegal. Roadside vendors can sell small items but not put up structures," said the Collector. Removal of hazardous hoarding and banners obstructing visibility would also be taken up, said official sources. Long-term and short-term measures to address road safety issues were also discussed. The DR & AR instructed all government employees riding two-wheelers to compulsorily wear helmets as at least 50% of deaths were caused due to head injuries in riders. The traffic police identified 57 vulnerable stretches on Villupuram and Cuddalore roads. New projects planned by the PWD on both roads including flyovers will take place, official sources said. Short-term plans like improving signages, rectifying potholes and other measures, were also discussed. Traffic enforcement would be strengthened, and riders would be booked for violation of one-way travel, triple-driving, overspeeding, drunken driving and others. The transport department would provide e-challan machines to traffic police in addition to the 50 for booking violators. Traffic police suggested more one-way roads and no parking on some roads to enhance road safety. The RFC also decided on staggered timing for schools to reduce congestion, said the official. Home Minister A Namassivayam, PWD minister K Lakshminarayanan, Transport Minister Chandirapriyanga, Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, DC, Transport Commissioner AS Sivakumar and other officials participated in the meeting.