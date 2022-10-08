Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: In push for amenities, Srirangam temple gets 300 benches, 30 wall-mount fans

In a welcome move for devotees, the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple at Srirangam is now equipped with 300 steel benches and 30 wall-mount fans right from the entrance to its sanctum sanctorum.

Published: 08th October 2022

Sri Ranganathaswamy temple

Wall-mount fans fixed at the entrance of Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam | M K Ashok Kumar

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a welcome move for devotees, the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple at Srirangam is now equipped with 300 steel benches and 30 wall-mount fans right from the entrance to its sanctum sanctorum. Mentioning the additions to be part of the push for amenities at the temple over the past six months, HR&CE Joint Commissioner S Marimuthu said,

“With help from donors we set up the steel benches; each would cost Rs 11,000. Many devotees who come from afar appreciate the facility. We can see its effectiveness during the weekends when there would be higher footfall. It is particularly useful for the elderly, pregnant women, and those with babies.

Each wall mount fan would cost more than Rs 10,000 and we have fixed it at all important spots on the temple premises." Apart from the fans and the benches that were installed over the past three months, the commissioner said 15 wheelchairs and two battery cars have been made available for the public in the past six months.

The temple sees an average daily footfall of 10,000 devotees from across the country and abroad, an official pointed out. The move has come in for appreciation. Kajapathy M, a devotee from Chennai said, "I visit the temple every year it was a surprise this time to see the benches set up right from the entrance to the sanctum sanctorum.

Devotees can now rest anywhere in the main passage." Bhuvana R of Kancheepuram said, "I have been visiting the temple for 20 years and I could see positive changes this time. Benches are very helpful, particularly during rush hour."

