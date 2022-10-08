‘Thirukkural despiritualised, made mere code of conduct’: Governor RN Ravi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Friday said Thirukkural of saint Thiruvalluvar was reduced to a mere code of conduct over the years despite its being a unique blend of spirituality and Needhi Sastra. Stating that this despiritualisation was a denial of India’s heritage and culture, he said Thirukkural should be restored to its full glory.

Ravi made these remarks while addressing the Thirukkural Conference organised by the Kural Malai Sangam here on the theme “Thirukkural to humanity, for world peace and harmony”. He gave a detailed account of the contents of Thirukkural from the first couplet and explained how it moved to other spiritual subjects step by step and attains moksha (freedom from the cycle of births and deaths).

“Unfortunately, Thirukkural has been presented as a code of conduct for the past many years ... The whole spirituality of Thirukkural, which is so rich and carries the spirituality of India, is played down. We say it is a great work of literature and the root of Indian culture. But somehow we feel shy about talking about the spirituality spoken in Thirukkural,” he said.

Ravi went on to say: “This conditioning of mind began during the Colonial period and it persists. One of the first people who translated Thirukkural was GU Pope, and he made a despiritualised translation of Thirukkural. But when I say that some people take offence ... You cannot suppress the truth with noise.”

“You must understand what damage GU Pope has done and what was his mission in India.

In 1813, the British Parliament passed a law called India Charter 1813, which mandated the British government, (the) East India Company and others to evangelise India. Against this backdrop, people like Bishop Caldwell and GU Pope came to India. GU Pope was a member of the Society for Promotion of the Gospel,” the Governor added.

The Governor also said the despiritualised Thirukkural was being used for political purposes and by “those who don’t believe in God”. “Thiruvalluvar was hijacked in a despiritualised manner and Thirukkural was reduced to a mere code of conduct. This is not fair. It is an outstanding combination of spirituality and Needhi Sastra. It has to be appreciated in its fullness.

“What Thiruvalluvar said was the sum and substance of Bharathiya Atyatmiya and this is our identity. This is what makes us who we are. It is a far greater work than a mere code of conduct ... ,” the Governor added.

