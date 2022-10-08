Home States Tamil Nadu

Winter session of Assembly to begin on Oct 17: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Speaker M Appavu on Friday announced that the winter session of the Assembly would begin on October 17.

Talking to reporters at the secretariat, he said the proceedings would be adjourned on the first day after paying homage to former Speaker Sedapatti R Muthaiah, former members of the House and others who passed away recently.

After that, the Business Advisory Committee would decide the duration of this session. Sources said it was likely to last for four or five days. 

He said the supplementary estimates for the current financial year would be tabled on October 18. A decision on the change of seats for the two factions of the AIADMK would be taken according to the rules.

The report of the Arumughaswamy Commission on the death of J Jayalalithaa is expected to be tabled apart from the bills to replace ordinances promulgated during the past five months.

