Home States Tamil Nadu

3.5K & counting, a green dream takes root

As the sun continued to drain their energy out, the fatigue was palpable.

Published: 09th October 2022 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

PICs: s Dinesh

By Shyamsundar N
Express News Service

RANIPET: On a blazing hot afternoon with a sultry breeze blowing across their faces, V Natarajan, along with two other men from his village, was planting banyan tree saplings along the banks of Valapandhal Lake in Ranipet.

The 31-year-old dug the earth with a hoe while two other men took out a sapling from a jute bag and planted it. They watered the sapling and fenced it with thorny bushes to protect it from grazing animals.

They went to plant palmyra seeds that Natarajan had collected over a period of two weeks. As the sun continued to drain their energy out, the fatigue was palpable. Taking a break, they took cover under an Izhuppai tree, which had grown to a modest height with drooping branches.

It stood like a canopy, giving them much-needed shade and relief. They drank some water to wet parched throats. Natarajan knew the importance of nurturing and protecting a tree, the lifesaver of all.

A full-time silk weaver, Natarajan, learned the craft from his father as it was his family’s business. He lives with his wife and children in Valapandhal, a village located at the tail-end of Ranipet that borders Tiruvannamalai’s Arni, home to handlooms.

About five years ago, Natarajan added something to his daily routine and it was for a general cause — protecting trees and increasing the green cover in his village. There was drought as seasonal rainfall failed us, especially before 2017. It then took 15 days to get the drinking water supply in our village, Natarajan says.

“I realised how crucial it was to protect trees through the teachings and seminars of G Nammalvar, an organic farming expert and agricultural scientist. He is my inspiration,” he says.

Natarajan adds that he has planted over 90,000 palmyra seeds and 3,500 tree saplings in his village and surrounding areas in the last five years. Many varieties of native species were planted, including eluppai, pungan, naval, neer maruthu, magilam, neem, puliyan, poovarasan and aalam. 

“Many saplings we planted were cut down by miscreants and some failed to grow. But it did not deter me,” he says. For the protection of trees, he planted them on government office premises. He has contributed about one lakh seeds to the district administration’s efforts aimed at increasing the green cover. 

Siva, Rajesh, Vasantha Kumar and Logesh have been helping Natarajan in his efforts. “I am glad Natarajan is making efforts as he spends his own money on this. Someone must take efforts to bring back what we had lost over the years – trees. It is our contribution, even if it is little,” Siva says

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Natarajan Valapandhal Lake Ranipet
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp