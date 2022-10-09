Home States Tamil Nadu

CEOs told to suggest new Class 12 exam centres in Tamil Nadu

The circular, sent by the joint director of examinations, said the CEOs should inspect the schools before forwarding the proposals to the directorate.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The directorate of examinations has asked chief educational officers (CEOs) to obtain proposals from schools to establish new centres for higher secondary examinations, 2022-23, by October 27. Steps should be taken to create new centres in government schools if students have to travel over 10km to write their examinations. 

The circular, sent by the joint director of examinations, said the CEOs should inspect the schools before forwarding the proposals to the directorate. The schools, which were permitted to have a centre for one year in 2022, can send their proposals again and get permission from the directorate if they fulfil the conditions in the order given last year. 

Severe action will be recommended against officials if the proposals of schools that do not have necessary requirements laid out by the government are sent for approval. If there is no new centre to recommend, CEOs should send that as a report. 

They should also provide details of the centres functioning on the basis of a high court order but without the directorate’s permission and the centres the permissions of which need to be cancelled.

Help for students 
Steps should be taken to create new centres in government schools if students have to travel over 10km to write their exams

