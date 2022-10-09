Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclonic circulation to bring heavy rains to 24 districts in Tamil Nadu

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30am on Saturday, Alangayam weather station in Tirupattur and Jambukuttapatti in Krishnagiri received the highest rainfall of 7cm.

Published: 09th October 2022 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

flower vendor

A flower vendor caught in the rain in Chennai on Saturday | shiba prasad sahu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a cyclonic circulation forming over central parts of south Bay of Bengal, the met office has forecast heavy rains in several parts of Tamil Nadu. The forecast for Sunday says heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over The Nilgiris, while heavy rain is likely in 23 other districts, including Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Karur, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal.

The rains are induced by thunderstorms and will be active till October 11. In Chennai, the sky is likely to be generally cloudy. Moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 33 degrees and 25-26 degree Celsius respectively.In the last 24 hours ending 8.30am on Saturday, Alangayam weather station in Tirupattur and Jambukuttapatti in Krishnagiri received the highest rainfall of 7cm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp