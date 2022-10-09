Cyclonic circulation to bring heavy rains to 24 districts in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a cyclonic circulation forming over central parts of south Bay of Bengal, the met office has forecast heavy rains in several parts of Tamil Nadu. The forecast for Sunday says heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over The Nilgiris, while heavy rain is likely in 23 other districts, including Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Karur, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal.

The rains are induced by thunderstorms and will be active till October 11. In Chennai, the sky is likely to be generally cloudy. Moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 33 degrees and 25-26 degree Celsius respectively.In the last 24 hours ending 8.30am on Saturday, Alangayam weather station in Tirupattur and Jambukuttapatti in Krishnagiri received the highest rainfall of 7cm.

