DMK hurting people’s sentiments: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

COIMBATORE: Union Minister for Environment Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Saturday said the DMK leaders are passing false remarks and that it was hurting the sentiment of the people.

No person is allowed to hurt the sentiments of society, especially the Hindu society and community. Arresting of BJP party workers is an undemocratic act as they were put behind bars for opposing the statement of DMK leaders, he said while speaking to the media in Coimbatore.

Reacting to the alleged comments that Lotus will not bloom in Tamil Nadu, the minister said only the people have the right to decide that.

“After convening a meeting with the party workers I am confident that the organisational work of the BJP is expanding in Tamil Nadu and we will fight for the cause of the common man and make sure that the central schemes reach all,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also held an interactive session with the scientists of the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree breeding. To a query on increasing the forest cover up to 33 per cent, he said the government is working on it. The minister further said the country is proud to have completed 50 years of tiger conservation and 30 years of elephant conservation. “People of Tamil Nadu are nature lovers,” he said.

Farmers then submitted a petition to the minister and urged him to take steps to convene a meeting with all stakeholders, including NGOs to come out with permanent solutions to put an end to crop raids by wild elephants.

Centrally-sponsored schemes

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra reviewed various centrally-sponsored schemes in the city. At the review meeting held at the Collectorate, he reviewed the status of Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY), among others.

The minister also visited a Sri Lankan refugee camp and enquired about the basic amenities. Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils Jacintha Lazarus IAS was also present. Meanwhile, Union Minister of State of Health and Family Welfare Dr Barathi Pravin Pawar participated in a review meeting at the DRDA auditorium in Dharmapuri on Saturday.

