Inked in tradition

Simi Kuriakose By

Express News Service

In the slew of stereotypes prevalent in society, the stigma associated with body art is not new. The art of tattoos, however, has remained intrinsic across global cultures. Indigenous tattoos have multiple connotations—many denote personal or religious beliefs, some can be used as identifying markers, and there are many who ink for self-expression while some are done as evidence of a crime committed.

To provide an insight into a few indigenous hand-poke styles of tattooing, the city-based arts practitioner and researcher Sahana Rao (28) is hosting The Godna Project over the weekend. The two-day festival that ends today is an attempt to make urban audiences aware of such tattoo practices and art styles at Khuli Khirkee Studio in Saket.

Spark of an idea

The idea came to Delhi-based Rao—a master’s in ancient history and archaeology—after she met city-based tattoo artist Moranngam Khaling aka Mo. “Until [I met Mo, and others like him], I did not know much about the tattoo community or practices, how diverse it could be, the value and meaning it has to the community and to their identity.

I also found that it is a rapidly disappearing art among the indigenous communities but is picking up in urban spaces. This is why I decided to do The Godna Project.”

The first day of the festival started with an introductory talk by Mushtak Khan, retired deputy director of the National Crafts Museums.

This was followed by a session with the four indigenous tattoo artists including Mo (Naga Tribe, Manipur), Mangla Bai (Baiga and Gond Tribe, Madhya Pradesh), Hansi Bai (Baiga and Gond Tribe, Chhattisgarh), Lakhami and Kevala Nag (Ojha Tribe, Chhattisgarh). The space also has a photo exhibition with images portraying tattoo practices.

Despite the rains, enthusiastic participants were interacting with the artists and were keen on knowing the native art forms. A few participants were also at the event to get inked by the artists. When we spoke to a beaming Mangala Bai, she said with a smile, “Hum pushto se karte aa rahe hai; abhi toh yaha fashion hai (While we have been doing this for generations now, the indigenous tattoo is a fashion statement among youngsters).”

Giving us his take on the event, Mo concluded, “Events like The Godna Project help indigenous artists spread awareness of the art all while creating a space where we can share, learn, exchange, and keep our traditions and culture alive.”

CHECK IT OUT

WHAT: The Godna Project

WHEN: Ends Today; 11:30 am onwards

WHERE: Khuli Khirkee Studio, S17, Opposite Select City Walk, Saket

