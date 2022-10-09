Home States Tamil Nadu

Murder accused ‘dies by suicide’ in Nagai sub-jail in Tamil Nadu

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A 30-year-old man accused of murdering a woman allegedly died by suicide at the sub-jail in Nagapattinam on Saturday. His body was found in the toilet of the jail and was declared dead by the doctors at Nagapattinam government hospital. 

Sources said the deceased, S Senthil of Paluranpadugai, was accused of murdering his partner Tamilmani (40) of Mayiladuthurai, who got separated from her husband of 20 years. Both Senthil and Tamilmani were working in the same brick kiln. 

After they moved in together, Senthil allegedly started accusing her of having another relationship.  On September 21, a quarrel broke following which he fatally assaulted her, sources added. (Having suicidal thoughts, seek help on 104)

