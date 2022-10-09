Home States Tamil Nadu

One more Sri Lankan Tamil arrives at Rameswaram seeking refuge

One more Sri Lankan Tamil was rescued by the marine police on Saturday, a day after five Sri Lankan Tamils were found at the fifth sand bar near Dhanushkodi.

Published: 09th October 2022 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

Dhanushkodi

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: One more Sri Lankan Tamil was rescued by the marine police on Saturday, a day after five Sri Lankan Tamils were found at the fifth sand bar near Dhanushkodi. Sources said the man, Kasankhan alias Ajai (24), was residing in India till 2020 and returned to his hometown to stay with his relative in Pesalai near Mannar.

"His parents have been staying at the refugee camp in Villupuram since the 90s. Following the economic crisis, he paid Rs 50,000 Sri Lankan rupees to reach his parents. He and five other Sri Lankan Tamils were dropped in the fifth sandbar in the wee hours of October 5. While the five of them managed to hide from the patrolling Sri Lankan Navy, Ajai jumped into the sea. He used an empty water bottle as a float to swim his way to Arichalmunai and went to his relative's house in Ramanathapuram," sources added.

Following the inquiry, he was lodged at the Mandapam camp. The number of Sri Lankan Tamils who have arrived in the State since March now stands at 175.

