2,000 take part in men-only Ellai Pidari Amman Temple festival  

The Ellai Pidari Amman temple in Kamuthi, in the late hours of Saturday, hosted an all-men festival, which denies women from taking part in the celebration.

Preparation of Rice balls under way for the Ellai Pidari Amman Temple festival in Kamuthi

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM:  The Ellai Pidari Amman temple in Kamuthi, in the late hours of Saturday, hosted an all-men festival, which denies women from taking part in the celebration. According to the temple tradition, women and young girls are barred from entering the premises of the temple once the date of the festival is announced in the Tamil month of Purattasi in September. Since women are not even allowed to see the 'prasadam', nobody can take the offering outside the premises and the leftover food along with all pooja items, including the vibhuthi, are buried.

"The festival is being celebrated for over three generations. This year, the festival was celebrated in a discreet venue near Mudhalnadu village tank. Once the festival begins at midnight, a sacrificial altar will be made using fresh sand from the tank. Nearly 30-50 goats are offered to the goddess. Following this ritual, the meat of the goat along with the rice collected from devotees will be placed in the altar. Later, the rice balls will be served to the men at the festival venue," said locals, adding that nearly 2,000 men across the district took part in the ceremony this year.

