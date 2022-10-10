Banished to decrepit building for menstruating

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: At Agaram, a village of 450 families in Veppanthattai block in Perambalur district, girls who have attained puberty and women who have their periods spend days together away from their family sometimes alone in a decrepit building until their menstruation ends. Though times are changing, women here put up with what activists call a form of untouchability for at least 50 years all in the name of gods.

“We have been taught from childhood to fear what the deities will do if we don’t follow the practice. We stay and sleep in ‘Muttukadu’ with the fear. This has been a common story for womenfolk here,” said a 34-year-old woman.

The ‘Muttukadu’ is a 50ft x 10ft concrete structure to which all those in menstruation are sent to. Save for a tubelight, the room with no door has no amenity, including water supply and a toilet. A 12-year-old girl, one of the three in ‘Muttukadu’ when TNIE visited last week, said, “Initially, we felt unsafe staying here. For the past 15 days, we three have been struggling to bathe or relieve ourselves. Due to the lack of a toilet, we are forced to defecate in the open. There is no water facility here. Our parents supply water fetched from our houses to cater to our needs.”

Pointing at the sewage pool nearby, she said the stench made having a meal almost impossible. “Staying here causes more pain and fear than the everyday stomachache and backache,” she added. Another girl on the premises said, “Thorny foliage 5-6 feet tall and infested with snakes surrounds the building. At nights, clouds of mosquitoes keep us awake ... I was shocked when I was told to stay in the dilapidated and untidy structure.”

While pointing to how they also leave for school from the ‘Muttukadu’ and food is brought there for them, the girl said, “We still have to stay here for a few more days. Now there are three of us, so we support each other. If there is only one girl, there is simply no protection.”

“Menstruating women and girls are not the only ones sent here,” pointed out a 51-year-old woman resident. “New mothers also have to stay here for 11 days ... Some who do not like the practice stay at their parents’ house or at their relatives’ in other villages during menstruation. Villagers believe that if women don’t observe the practice, the deities will curse their children or other family members with illness,” she added.

Expressing shock at the practice, Puthiya Kural founder and activist Oviya said, “This is something that the government and social movements need to address. The practice should be banned. It is practising untouchability of women.”

When enquired, Agaram panchayat president K Thirumoorthy (46) said, “To my knowledge, the practice has been in existence for years. After I became panchayat president, I raised awareness against it. However, women do this out of faith. I hope the practice declines.” When contacted, District Social Welfare Officer Ravi Bala expressed ignorance of the practice and promised to look into it.

