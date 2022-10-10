Boat of Rameswaram fishers damaged by Sri Lankan Navy

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: Urging the Union government to help carry out fishing activities peacefully, Rameswaram fishermen said one of their boats was damaged by the Sri Lankan Navy. "While one of the boats was fishing near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), a patrol fleet came towards the boat and rammed it on its side.

Another boat was seized by the Sri Lankan navy and released after inquiry on Saturday. We are struggling to sustain our livelihood owing to the fuel price hike and less demand for the fishes. The Union government should intervene so that we can fish safely in the ocean, especially the Palk Bay," said R Sahayam, president of Xavier fishermen association and treasurer of Rameswaram all mechanised fishing boats association. He further added that the fishers spend around Rs 35,000-Rs 75,000 per trip, which is resulting in losses.

