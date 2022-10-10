Home States Tamil Nadu

Bus gives new life to 100-yr-old Ooty government school

The Panchayat Union Primary School at Nanjanad, located 15 km from Ooty, has gone the extra mile to attract and retain students.

Published: 10th October 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Panchayat Union Primary School at Nanjanad, located 15 km from Ooty, has gone the extra mile to attract and retain students.  Explaining the turnaround in the fortunes of the school, which was started in 1922, headmistress N Jaya said,

“In 2017-18, the student strength was just 20, with one teacher and HM. We wanted to increase the strength, as the school was to celebrate its centenary. During our admission campaign the next year, parents expressed reluctance to admit wards stating the school did not have enough teachers. We sought help from alumni and SMC members towards increasing admission.”

She added, “They formed a trust in the name of Shri Nanjundeshwara Educational Trust (SNET). As the first initiative, classes for LKG and UKG was started, and seven teachers were appointed on temporary basis for salary of Rs 10,000. Infrastructure such as toilets, and classrooms was developed. The student strength increased to 80 that year.”

As news spread, parents in Palada, KK Nagar, Kallakoraiada, Moddarai, etc., five km away from the school, came forward to admit their children here. “The student strength is 170. We purchased a bus to pick up and drop them. Around 130 students benefit,” Jaya said.

Coordinator of SNET, P Ravikumar an alumni, said “After Covid-19, we rented a van and jeep for students for up to six months. We decided to purchase a bus second-hand.” Praveena Arunkumar, whose son is a class I student, “Thanks to the bus service, my son travels to school safely.” BEO R Karthik is an alumni and admitted his two children in the school.  
 

