Coimbatore Corporation to deploy more workers for Kurichi & Kuniyamuthur UGD work

COIMBATORE:  The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) will expedite UGD works in and Kurichi and Kuniyamuthur that are being carried out at a cost of Rs 591 crores by deploying additional manpower and finish the project by March 2023.

Out of the 435-km pipeline network, the civic body has finished installing 266 km of pipelines. The project is executed under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said the Union government has given its approval to carry out the UGD works in two phases under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme. “In the first phase, works will be taken up in CCMC north zone which comprises Saravanampatti, Chinnavedampatti, Thudiyalur, Vellakinar, at `500 crore. In the second phase, areas in the west zone including Kavundampalayam, Vadavalli, and Veerakeralam will be covered at Rs 300 crore. Both the packages are awaiting approval from the State Finance Committee,” said Prathap.

Speaking on the progress of the ongoing UGD works in Kurichi and Kuniyamuthur, the Commissioner said, “The project covers a total of 69,658 HSC (Household Connections) of which connections to around 25,000 houses have been completed.”

