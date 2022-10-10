Home States Tamil Nadu

DYFI sends Thirukkural books to TN Governor

The governor had said the Thirukkural was de-spiritualised, when it was first translated by GU Pope in English.

Published: 10th October 2022 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 01:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Condemning governor RN Ravi's remarks on Thirukkural, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) members sent three different Tamil versions of the book to the governor's official residence at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. The governor had said the Thirukkural was de-spiritualised, when it was first translated by GU Pope in English. "To prove that Thirukkural doesn't preach any spiritual thoughts, we sent the Tamil versions of the book. Thirukkural only shows the righteous way on how an individual should lead their life," said S Karthick, State head of DYFI. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Democratic Youth Federation of India DYFI Thirukkural
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party founder, dies at 82
Delhi BJP's Parvesh Verma (Photo | Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma/Facebook)
At Delhi event, BJP MP Parvesh Verma calls for 'total boycott' of a community 
Image used for representational purpose only.
Wives of dons likely to rule in Bihar bypolls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a solar-powered 3D projection mapping and heritage lighting show at Sun Temple in Mehsana district. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat’s Modhera is India’s first fully-solar village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp