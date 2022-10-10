DYFI sends Thirukkural books to TN Governor

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Condemning governor RN Ravi's remarks on Thirukkural, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) members sent three different Tamil versions of the book to the governor's official residence at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. The governor had said the Thirukkural was de-spiritualised, when it was first translated by GU Pope in English. "To prove that Thirukkural doesn't preach any spiritual thoughts, we sent the Tamil versions of the book. Thirukkural only shows the righteous way on how an individual should lead their life," said S Karthick, State head of DYFI.

