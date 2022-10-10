Home States Tamil Nadu

L-G trying to run parallel govt in Pondy: AIADMK

AIADMK Puducherry secretary A Anbazhagan has said that the lieutenant governor's move to directly accept grievances from the people is an insult to the elected government.

Published: 10th October 2022 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 01:06 AM

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  AIADMK Puducherry secretary A Anbazhagan has said that the lieutenant governor's move to directly accept grievances from the people is an insult to the elected government as it will give the appearance of a parallel government. "The L-G's office issued an announcement that the public can meet L-G directly and convey their grievances. This will create redundancy and cause disrespect to the elected government," said Anbazhagan.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Anbazhagan said, "The lieutenant governor's interference in governance is expanding day by day in Puducherry. The L-G's announcements regarding people's welfare and administration creates the impression of a parallel government."

He added, "The L-G must help the State get its rights, increase revenue for the state and bring Central Government schemes to the state. In the past, then Chief Minister Narayanasamy had conflict with then L-G Kiran Bedi which blocked the development of Puducherry for cheap politics. But current Chief Minister Rangasamy has created an amicable atmosphere with the L-G on all issues, leading to good governance with people's welfare in mind and development of the State. "

Conveying the flaws of the elected government to the L-G indirectly is not unusual, but making a public announcement to meet L-G will give the impression of a parallel government, added Anbazhagan.
"L-G Tamilisai is from a traditional political family and has held various posts in the party. She should avoid these kinds of controversies which create obstacles for the government," said Anbazhagan.

Regarding privatisation of the electricity department, Anbazhagan said, "Many political parties are complaining about the chances of corruption in the privatization of the electricity department as there was no transparency in the process. It's the government's duty to release a white paper regarding it to dispel these allegations."

He added that even electricity department officials do not know about the tender details. "Rushing for auction, without doing valuation of assets is unnecessary. Similarly, the government announcing the fixing of smart metres to 3.85 lakh connections by spending ₹250 crore is also unnecessary at a time when the privatisation process is going on," he said.

