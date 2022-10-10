Home States Tamil Nadu

Raja Raja Cholan cannot be boxed into one particular religion or race: Manickam Tagore

Speaking about Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said the Wayanad MP has covered 700 km in the yatra and will visit PM Modi's house when he goes to Delhi.

Published: 10th October 2022 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

AICC incharge of Telangana Manickam Tagore (Photo | EPS)

Manickam Tagore (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  Amid the controversy brewing over the identity of Raja Raja Cholan, Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore said the RSS was trying to portray him as a minority community's king by calling him a Hindu. "Raja Raja Cholan cannot be characterised as belonging to a particular religion or race," he added.

Speaking about Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said the Wayanad MP has covered 700 km in the yatra and will visit PM Modi's house when he goes to Delhi. Further, he welcomed the State government's decision to ban online rummy. "It would be appreciated if the MPs bring in a similar law in Congress-ruled States. I will also make efforts to do it," he said.  

Meanwhile, the Congress MP inaugurated an employment camp in Thiruparankundram on Saturday. Around 1,500 people took part in the camp. "Employment camps will be conducted in Sattur and Sivakasi as well," said Manickam Tagore.

