RB Udhayakumar defends PM, TN Governor's remarks on Thirukural

AIADMK minister RB Udhayakumar said a few people are trying to gain popularity by criticising the remarks of PM Modi and Governor RN Ravi on Thirukural. 

Former Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)

MADURAI:  AIADMK minister RB Udhayakumar said a few people are trying to gain popularity by criticising the remarks of PM Modi and Governor RN Ravi on Thirukural.  Addressing the media, he alleged that the priority of the DMK party was kinship and lineage, whereas AIADMK followed the principles laid by the party supremo.

Speaking about the Swacch Survekshan survey, Udhayakumar said he was worried about the ranking of Chennai (44) and Madurai (45) corporations. "In the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK-government, the Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple was one of the Swachh Iconic Places. Vaitheeswarankoil municipality and Chennai corporation obtained national awards for cleanliness," he added.

Further, he said the law and order in the State has dipped as more juveniles are being involved in criminal cases. "DGP C Sylendra Babu claimed they have arrested 133 rowdies during Operation Minnal but this recent trend is worrying. MK Stalin claimed any amount of rain would be managed in Chennai and that preparatory works are at 80%,  but only 30%-40%  have been completed.

