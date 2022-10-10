Home States Tamil Nadu

RSS ‘shakha’ in Coimbatore Corporation school sparks row

Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam  general secretary K Ramakrishnan urged the State government to ban RSS from holding shakhas in public places.

Published: 10th October 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

The school on the campus of which RSS allegedly held a shakha

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and the city police have ordered separate inquiries after a video clip of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members allegedly holding a shakha (meeting) on the premises of a CCMC primary school went viral on social media on Sunday.

Members of the Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam (TPDK), who staged a protest in front of the school in RS Puram, said allowing such events inside schools would disrupt communal harmony. TPDK general secretary K Ramakrishnan urged the State government to ban RSS from holding shakhas in public places.

Denying the allegation, an RSS functionary said no shaka was held and volunteers only cleaned the school campus. “As part of our annual event, volunteers clean public places and educational institutions. Our cadres cleaned the corporation school.

The drive was organised in 23 places across the district on Sunday.” Meanwhile, CCMC commissioner M Prathap said permission was not given to any organisation to hold any event. “The education department officials are probing this issue. I’ve also asked the Corporation Education Officer to look into the matter.”

