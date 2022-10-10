Tamil Nadu: Spat over goats ends in death of cattle farmer

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A cattle farmer in Rangarajapuram near Karamadai was shot dead by a worker on Saturday after a quarrel broke out between them over some missing goats.

Police said M Chinnasamy (58) and wife Manickam (55) were rearing over 70 goats in Mantharaikadu in Rangarajapuram. The couple has two sons who work as car drivers in the city. Chinnasamy used to send the goats for grazing to an area located adjacent to the reserve forest. On Saturday evening, the couple realised that some goats had not returned and searched for them, but their effort went in vain.

Later, Chinnasamy met his relative K Ayyasamy (30) near the Bhagavathi Amman Kovil Thottam area and told him about the disappearance of his goats. Ayyasamy, who was consuming liquor, told him that P Ranjithkumar (26), a day labourer in the locality, might have stolen the goats.

As the two were talking, Ranjithkumar crossed the area and Chinnasamy questioned him about the missing goats. A heated argument broke out between the two and they came to blows. Locals pacified them. Around 11 pm, Ranjithkumar returned to the place with a country-made gun and shot Chinnasamy dead. Public rounded up Ranjithkumar and handed him over to the Karamadai police.

