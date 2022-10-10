Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Spat over goats ends in death of cattle farmer

A cattle farmer in Rangarajapuram near Karamadai was shot dead by a worker on Saturday after a quarrel broke out between them over some missing goats. 

Published: 10th October 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A cattle farmer in Rangarajapuram near Karamadai was shot dead by a worker on Saturday after a quarrel broke out between them over some missing goats. 

Police said M Chinnasamy (58) and wife  Manickam (55) were rearing over 70 goats in Mantharaikadu in Rangarajapuram. The couple has two sons who work as car drivers in the city. Chinnasamy used to send the goats for grazing to an area located adjacent to the reserve forest. On Saturday evening, the couple realised that some goats had not returned and searched for them, but their effort went in vain.

Later, Chinnasamy met his relative K Ayyasamy (30) near the Bhagavathi Amman Kovil Thottam area and told him about the disappearance of his goats. Ayyasamy, who was consuming liquor, told him that P Ranjithkumar (26), a day labourer in the locality, might have stolen the goats.  

As the two were talking, Ranjithkumar crossed the area and Chinnasamy questioned him about the missing goats. A heated argument broke out between the two and they came to blows. Locals pacified them. Around 11 pm, Ranjithkumar returned to the place with a country-made gun and shot Chinnasamy dead. Public rounded up Ranjithkumar and handed him over to the Karamadai police. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp