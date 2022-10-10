Two buried alive as earth caves in at construction site in Ooty

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two workers were buried alive after a portion of earth caved in at a construction site near Manjankorai in The Nilgiris on Sunday. According to police, construction work was underway at a land belonging to Kumaresan, a Chennai native.

Four workers were digging the area to lay the foundation for the compound wall when the earth caved in around noon. Two workers managed to escape, but two others were trapped under 15-feet of soil and died. They were identified as Seit (55) and Velu (28) of Omalur in Salem district.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Ooty recovered the bodies, and sent them for post mortem examination to the government hospital. District Collector SP Amrith along with police and revenue officials visited the spot. Ooty Town West Police registered a case.

