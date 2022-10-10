Home States Tamil Nadu

Two buried alive as earth caves in at construction site in Ooty

Two workers were buried alive after a portion of earth caved in at a construction site near Manjankorai in The Nilgiris on Sunday.

Published: 10th October 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

: Two construction workers were buried alive after a portion of earth caved in on them while working at a building construction.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Two workers were buried alive after a portion of earth caved in at a construction site near Manjankorai in The Nilgiris on Sunday. According to police, construction work was underway at a land belonging to Kumaresan, a Chennai native. 

Four workers were digging the area to lay the foundation for the compound wall when the earth caved in around noon. Two workers managed to escape, but two others were trapped under 15-feet of soil and died. They were identified as Seit (55) and Velu (28) of Omalur in Salem district.  

Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Ooty recovered the bodies, and sent them for post mortem examination to the government hospital. District Collector SP Amrith along with police and revenue officials visited the spot. Ooty Town West Police registered a case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp