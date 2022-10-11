16,000 buses to ply across Tamil Nadu to handle Deepavali rush

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 16,888 buses will be operated across the State to ferry commuters during the festival rush, ahead of Deepavali on October 24.

The buses will be operated from six bus stands in Chennai between October 21 and 23, said Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Monday. He added that, 4,218 special buses will ply from Chennai to other parts of the State, and 6,370 buses outside the city

After presiding over a meeting with authorities at the Secretariat, he said, “Also, 2,100 scheduled services will be operated from Chennai to districts.” Between October 24 and 26, around 13,152 buses will be operated across the State, added Sivasankar.

‘Celebrate smoke-free, noiseless Deepavali’

The State on Monday appealed to the public to celebrate a noiseless, smoke-free and safe Deepavali. As the festival nears, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board issued a list of do’s and don’ts: Do burst green crackers in a common place with permission from the administration/ local bodies through local Welfare Associations between 6 am - 7 am and 7 pm - 8 pm, Don’t burst crackers in hospitals, schools, courts and near huts and fire-prone areas.

Temporary bus stands from Oct 21-23

Madhavaram bus terminus: Ponneri, Gummidipundi, Uthukottai & Tirupati via Red Hills

KK Nagar MTC bus stand: Puducherry, Cuddalore and Chidambaram via ECR.

Arignar Anna Bus Stand, Tambaram-Sanatorium (MEPZ): Kumbakonam and Thanjavur via Tindivanam

Tambaram railway station: Tiruvannamalai, Puducherry, Cuddalore and Chidambaram bound buses via Tindivanam; Chetpet & Vandavasi bound buses via Gingee and Panruti, Neyveli, Vadalur & Chidambaram bound buses via Kattumanner Koil

Poonamallee Bus Stand: Buses to Kancheepuram, Arcot, Arani, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Hosur, Chithor and Tirupathi via Tiruttani

MGR CMBT: Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Tiruchy, Karur, Karaikudi, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Villupuram, Virudhachalam, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore

Diversions

Fully-occupied SETC buses from CMBT terminus will reach Urapakkam bus stand via Nazarathpet, Outer ring Road & Vandalur. Commuters reserved from Tambaram & Perungalathur should board at Urapakkam

Chengalpattu-bound vehicles should avoid the Tambaram - Perungalathur route but use Sriperumbudur or Thiruporur

Booking & complaints

Advance booking centres: CMBT (10) & Tambaram Sanitorium (1)

Total advance booking for Deepavali buses as of Oct 10: Rs 38,500

Bookings accepted on TNSTC official mobile app or tnstc.in

For complaints of overcharging of Omni bus fare: 044-24749002, 044-26280445, 044-26281611, toll-free xnumber 1800 425 6151

MTC buses from CMBT to temporary buses will be operated round the clock starting from October 21

For complaints or queries: 94450 14450 or 94450 14436

