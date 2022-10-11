73 PWD-managed lakes in dire straits; Perambalur farmers seek official support

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: As many as 73 lakes and several waterbodies and reservoirs, including the Viswakudi dam, Kottarai-Marudaiyaru reservoir and the Chinnaru reservoir, are managed by the Public Works Department (PWD) in Perambalur. Owing to poor maintanence, as alleged by residents and farmers, the waterbodies, over several years, have dried up and turned listless.

Repair and maintanence works are inevitable and it should be taken up at the earliest to revive the lakes, residents said. A petition was submitted on Monday at the Collectorate demanding swift action. Though the waterbodies in an isolated incident brimmed with water in December 2021, they regressed to its usual condition soon afterwards, farmers said.

Hundreds of acres could be irrigated if the waterbodies are in their prime, they added. Due to lack of water, farmers from many villages, including Vayalur, Arumbavur, Vadagalur and Ogalur, have been involved only in the cultivation of maize and cotton. However, with the waterbodies brimming last December, they resorted to planting paddy for the first time in years.

Even now, with the availability of water needed for cultivation, farmers are thrown into a state of uncertainty, which the latter wholly attribute to damaged and non-functional sluices and poor-maintained canals of many lakes, including the ones in the villages of Sengunam, Chettikulam, Ladapuram, Pennakonam, Elumur, Vayalur, Kai Perambalur, Karai and Thuraimangalam.

Therefore, residents and farmers are demanding the authorities concerned to inspect and upgrade the sluices and irrigation canals before the onset of monsoon. S Manikanda Prabu, a resident of Chettikulam, told TNIE, "Chettikulam lake in our village extends to about 166 acres and around 300 acres could well be irrigated with it. However, the lake has been in a poor condition for several years.

The recent rains revived the lake to a certain extent. However, the fields were waterlogged due to damages in the sluices. So, the issue must be addressed. In addition, the bunds of the lakes should be strengthened as well, and the authorities should keep a check on disposal of poultry waste into lakes." Kumar Ayyavu, a resident of Sengunam, said,

"The major lake here extends to about 133 acres, the irrigation canals of which are in poor condition. Water quickly drains out of the lake through damaged sluices. Officials have had made temporary arrangements, like fixing sluices with sandbags. But that alone won't do. A permanent solution should be worked out." When contacted, a PWD official told TNIE, "We will look into the issue and repair the damaged sluices soon."

