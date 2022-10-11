84 ration shops in TN get ISO 9001 certification, others set to follow suit

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 84 ration shops in six districts have obtained the ISO 9001 certification, an international testament to the quality management of food safety. Being tagged with an ISO 9001 certificate means the ration shops have established mechanisms to prevent adulteration or safety hazards to food items they handle and supply.

Officials from the food department said all ration shops were already following the quality standards required for obtaining the ISO 9001 certification as most of the requirements can be met through documentation.

Food safety management requires maintenance of records of the products, planning for distribution, fixing of responsibilities at each level, internal audit, and standard procedure for procurement and delivery of products. To enhance the public distribution system at ration shops, 2,896 shops have been identified for renovation across Tamil Nadi. The renovation work involves repairing the building and flooring, and painting the walls.

“Seventy-five shops have been proposed to be revamped in each district. Works has been completed in 1,197 out of 2,896 shops identified for a facelift across the State. Work is under way at the rest of the shops,” said a senior official from the cooperation department.

Cooperative societies have applied for ISO certification for the PDS shops after the renovation work. Accordingly, the shops were audited for quality management by the certified body of ISO 9001. So far, a total of 84 PDS shops have obtained the quality certificate in seven regions Chennai - I (7), Chennai -II (4), Dharmapuri (3), Kancheepuram (4), Namakkal (9), Theni (40) and Tiruvallur (17).

“The plan is to get ISO 9001 certification for all ration shops. We are also working on getting FSSAI licence for ration shops,” explained the official. L Loganathan (55), a resident of Korattur, said ration shops now sport a new look with several details including officials’ contact numbers.

