Home States Tamil Nadu

84 ration shops in TN get ISO 9001 certification, others set to follow suit

As many as 84 ration shops in six districts have obtained the ISO 9001 certification, an international testament to the quality management of food safety.

Published: 11th October 2022 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

A renovated ration shop at Korattur in Chennai | P Jawahar

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  As many as 84 ration shops in six districts have obtained the ISO 9001 certification, an international testament to the quality management of food safety. Being tagged with an ISO 9001 certificate means the ration shops have established mechanisms to prevent adulteration or safety hazards to food items they handle and supply.

Officials from the food department said all ration shops were already following the quality standards required for obtaining the ISO 9001 certification as most of the requirements can be met through documentation.

Food safety management requires maintenance of records of the products, planning for distribution, fixing of responsibilities at each level, internal audit, and standard procedure for procurement and delivery of products. To enhance the public distribution system at ration shops, 2,896 shops have been identified for renovation across Tamil Nadi. The renovation work involves repairing the building and flooring, and painting the walls.

“Seventy-five shops have been proposed to be revamped in each district. Works has been completed in 1,197 out of 2,896 shops identified for a facelift across the State. Work is under way at the rest of the shops,” said a senior official from the cooperation department.

Cooperative societies have applied for ISO certification for the PDS shops after the renovation work. Accordingly, the shops were audited for quality management by the certified body of ISO 9001. So far, a total of 84 PDS shops have obtained the quality certificate in seven regions Chennai - I (7), Chennai -II (4), Dharmapuri (3), Kancheepuram (4), Namakkal (9), Theni (40) and Tiruvallur (17).

“The plan is to get ISO 9001 certification for all ration shops. We are also working on getting FSSAI licence for ration shops,” explained the official. L Loganathan (55), a resident of Korattur, said ration shops now sport a new look with several details including officials’ contact numbers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISO 9001 certification Ration shop
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp