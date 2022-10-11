Bibliophiles in Tamil Nadu to get books at their doorsteps

Home States Tamil Nadu

Directorate of Public Libraries will launch the Noolagam Nanbargal (‘Friends of Library’) scheme at 2,500 libraries across the State soon.

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Directorate of Public Libraries will launch the Noolagam Nanbargal (‘Friends of Library’) scheme at 2,500 libraries across the State soon. As part of the plan, five volunteers will be selected for each library, who will directly distribute books to readers’ house.

A top officer from the library department told TNIE, “With the aim of giving the best library service to the public and the younger generation and increasing the members in the libraries, this scheme will be launched soon. During the last budget session, school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the Noolagam Nanbargal scheme will start at the libraries.

This scheme will start at 31 district central libraries, 300 full time branch libraries and 1,463 branch libraries and 706 village libraries across the State. The selection of the volunteers by the libraries will begin soon. The selected volunteers will create awareness about the importance of book reading, enrol new members to libraries and will distribute books to the members’ house. A maximum of 25 books can be distributed directly to the houses each month.”

The officer added that as of now no remuneration has been fixed and the volunteers who perform well will be given a bonus of Rs 500 once a year by the librarians. K Leninbarathi, president of the Udumalpet library circle, told TNIE, “With the reading interest decreasing among young generation, this is a good step to increase the membership of the library.

When volunteers spread awareness about book reading, more people will start reading books. At the same time, the state government should consider paying at least Rs 500 per month as honorarium to the volunteers and it would encourage them to work efficiently.”

District library officer R Yuvaraj said, “We hope that this scheme will be helpful to increase the engagement of public with the library. Next week, we will conduct a meeting with librarians across the district about implementing this scheme, following which we will release a notification to select volunteers.”

