Clearing drain channels only way to prevent crop inundation during monsoon: farmers in Nagapattinam

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Paddy fields in the district, particularly in low-lying areas, are prone to flooding every monsoon season, a phenomenon the farmers here wholly attribute to obstructions in drain channels.

According to them, rainwater recedes from the fields in a snail pace, leading to crop inundation, decay and damage. Farmers, in this regard, demanded the authorities concerned to remove obstructions in the drain channels and ensure the draining of rainwater from fields.

With the northeast monsoon just a month away, farmers, especially from low-lying areas, have expressed their worry over a similar situation of crop inundation arising. Encroachments and invasive growth along waterbodies, and dredging of estuaries connecting rivers to the sea should be addressed at the earliest, the farmers concerned said. C Subramaniyan, a farmer from Thalaignayiru, said,

"The paddy fields in our block are the worst affected during rains as this is one of the most sunken areas in the district. With drain channel getting encroached by prawn farms, the situation only worsened. The administration should take action before monsoon."

Over 90,000 hectares of samba and thaladi paddy crops are cultivated in Nagapattinam, with around 45,000 hectares in the blocks of Kilvelur, Keezhaiyur and Thalaignayiru. S Sridhar, a farmer-leader from Keezhaiyur, said, "Inundation during monsoon season has become sort of like a routine now. We need a special scheme with special funds to clear the passages in the drain channels.

Widening of drain channels, more than their deepening, should be prioritised. The river mouths (estuaries) should be dredged every year." An official from the Vennar basin division in PWD-WRO said, "We have sent proposals for the removal of obstructions like invasive growths in the drain channels and the dredging of the estuaries of Adapparu and Harichandra rivers. Approval is awaited. We will begin the work soon after we get the approval."

NAGAPATTINAM: Paddy fields in the district, particularly in low-lying areas, are prone to flooding every monsoon season, a phenomenon the farmers here wholly attribute to obstructions in drain channels. According to them, rainwater recedes from the fields in a snail pace, leading to crop inundation, decay and damage. Farmers, in this regard, demanded the authorities concerned to remove obstructions in the drain channels and ensure the draining of rainwater from fields. With the northeast monsoon just a month away, farmers, especially from low-lying areas, have expressed their worry over a similar situation of crop inundation arising. Encroachments and invasive growth along waterbodies, and dredging of estuaries connecting rivers to the sea should be addressed at the earliest, the farmers concerned said. C Subramaniyan, a farmer from Thalaignayiru, said, "The paddy fields in our block are the worst affected during rains as this is one of the most sunken areas in the district. With drain channel getting encroached by prawn farms, the situation only worsened. The administration should take action before monsoon." Over 90,000 hectares of samba and thaladi paddy crops are cultivated in Nagapattinam, with around 45,000 hectares in the blocks of Kilvelur, Keezhaiyur and Thalaignayiru. S Sridhar, a farmer-leader from Keezhaiyur, said, "Inundation during monsoon season has become sort of like a routine now. We need a special scheme with special funds to clear the passages in the drain channels. Widening of drain channels, more than their deepening, should be prioritised. The river mouths (estuaries) should be dredged every year." An official from the Vennar basin division in PWD-WRO said, "We have sent proposals for the removal of obstructions like invasive growths in the drain channels and the dredging of the estuaries of Adapparu and Harichandra rivers. Approval is awaited. We will begin the work soon after we get the approval."