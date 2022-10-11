Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Rs 16000 fine collected in drive against banned tobacco products

Published: 11th October 2022 01:35 AM

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE : The District Tobacco Control Cell collected penalty of Rs 15,800 from traders and commercial establishments found selling banned tobacco products in a drive conducted across the district from September 26 to October 2. This is the highest fine amount collected in the State. Coimbatore is followed by Sivakasi, which collected a fine of Rs 15,700 and Tenkasi, which collected a fine of Rs 11,800.

Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) in Coimbatore  Dr P Aruna said, “The officials have collected a fine of `15,800 last week, which is the highest in the State for weekly raids. We have been constantly holding raids and imposing fines against the violators.”

Dr M Saravanya Devi, consultant of the District Tobacco Control Cell said a team of officials, including a social worker, a sanitary inspector, a health official and police personnel go on weekly raids every Friday and levy fines on shops and traders who are in possession of banned tobacco products under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.

“The team concentrates more on the shops located near educational institutions in order to prevent the students from getting their hands on the banned tobacco products. People who are addicted to nicotine substances and wish to overcome addiction can approach the cessation centre in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and get the necessary help from the counsellors,” she added.

Health department sources  said officials have collected a total fine of Rs 1.34 lakh from 713 violators across the district during the period of April to September this year and collected a fine of Rs 73,000 from 367 violators in September alone.

