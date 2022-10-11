Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore Corporation starts work to revive 22 compost yards

The committee’s chairperson Justice P Jyothimani gave directions to the CCMC to activate 22 defunct MCCs within four weeks, as 12 out of the 34 MCCs are unable to handle garbage segregation.

Published: 11th October 2022

Workers Segregating garbage at Vellalore dump yard in Coimbatore. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner M Prathap said that the civic body has started the process to activate 22 out of the 34 Micro Composting Centres (MCCs), which have been defunct for a long time.

This comes after the State Monitoring Committee of the National Green Tribunal for Solid Waste Management visited Coimbatore last week and inspected the waste management works. The committee’s chairperson Justice P Jyothimani gave directions to the CCMC to activate 22 defunct MCCs within four weeks, as 12 out of the 34 MCCs are unable to handle garbage segregation.

Prathap told TNIE the civic body will float tender to procure the equipment for MCCs by this week. “Our plan is to make the 22 defunct centres start functioning before November 20. We also need to identify places for establishing 35 more centres based on Jyothimani’s direction. The civic body is also planning to set up an integrated bio-gas plant with a capacity to handle about 100 to 200 tonnes of waste. Two out of the six bio-plants, which can handle less than 2 tonnes of waste, have been made operational recently,” he said.

He added that the civic body has sent proposals to the government demanding funds to repair a few structures of the MCCs and activate the remaining four bio-gas plants. Also, as the Anna University experts are set to be deployed in clearing the 15 lakh cubic metres of legacy waste piled up at the Vellalore dump yard in the next 15 months based on the committee’s direction, the CCMC has also requested funds for the bio-mining works.

On Monday, Prathap, along with other officials, inspected a defunct MCC at Pullukadu and ordered the officials to revive the facility and make it operational soon.

