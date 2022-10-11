‘Dravidam’ doesn’t only refer to Tamil Nadu, asserts TN Governor RN Ravi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi kick-started a two-day seminar titled ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat — Connecting India Series’ for students and faculty of various universities, at the Raj Bhavan on Monday.

In his inaugural address, Ravi highlighted the country’s socio-cultural and civilisational identity, and illustrated how Bharat (India) was governed by dharma, which even the kings and rulers had to abide by, unlike the West, where the king was sovereign.

He added that people of the land were moving and settling in different parts of the country, in pursuit of wisdom, irrespective of kings and kingdoms. He went on to mention that the Pallava king whose name was later rechristened as Bodhi Dharma went to Nalanda University to study and later went to China where he spread Buddhism and established a Shaolin monastery.

He added that the Partition of Bengal in 1905 prompted VO Chidambaram Pillai to enter the political arena and Karma Veerar Kamraj, at a young age, joined the freedom movement because of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

He further charged that the British rulers and colonial powers made attempts to erase our identity with false narratives, and after Independence, by default, our understanding of Bharat was limited to the constitutional perspective, ignoring the thousands of years of civilisational evolution.

He also said the word ‘Dravidam’ mentioned in the National Anthem includes the landscape of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, but now, Dravidian has become a Tamil symbol.

Representatives from nine universities were at the event.

‘Politicians blocking people’s vision’

Stating that ‘Dravidian’ has become a Tamil symbol, Ravi alleged that political parties with vested interests are blocking people’s vision for the sake of politics based on language and caste

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi kick-started a two-day seminar titled ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat — Connecting India Series’ for students and faculty of various universities, at the Raj Bhavan on Monday. In his inaugural address, Ravi highlighted the country’s socio-cultural and civilisational identity, and illustrated how Bharat (India) was governed by dharma, which even the kings and rulers had to abide by, unlike the West, where the king was sovereign. He added that people of the land were moving and settling in different parts of the country, in pursuit of wisdom, irrespective of kings and kingdoms. He went on to mention that the Pallava king whose name was later rechristened as Bodhi Dharma went to Nalanda University to study and later went to China where he spread Buddhism and established a Shaolin monastery. He added that the Partition of Bengal in 1905 prompted VO Chidambaram Pillai to enter the political arena and Karma Veerar Kamraj, at a young age, joined the freedom movement because of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He further charged that the British rulers and colonial powers made attempts to erase our identity with false narratives, and after Independence, by default, our understanding of Bharat was limited to the constitutional perspective, ignoring the thousands of years of civilisational evolution. He also said the word ‘Dravidam’ mentioned in the National Anthem includes the landscape of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, but now, Dravidian has become a Tamil symbol. Representatives from nine universities were at the event. ‘Politicians blocking people’s vision’ Stating that ‘Dravidian’ has become a Tamil symbol, Ravi alleged that political parties with vested interests are blocking people’s vision for the sake of politics based on language and caste