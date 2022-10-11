Ellu mittai pilot study finds 13% drop in number of children with anemia in TN's Pennagaram

Jevin Selwyn Henry By

Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Haemoglobin levels improved, and occurance of anaemia among 3,685 children between the ages of two and five in Pennagaram dropped by 13.1% in the last 10 months thanks to daily consumption of ellu mittai (Til candy), reveals report of a Integrated Child Development Scheme study.

In November last year, a total of 177 Anganwadi Centres in Pennagaram block were chosen to take part in the pilot project to study effective ways to treat anaemia among children.

One such initiative was to introduce iron-rich food to children on a daily basis. In Pennagaram, the 3,685 students were provided with ellu mittai daily. They were regularly monitored for improvement in their haemoglobin levels. Recent data from the study shows that daily intake of ellu mittai improved their haemoglobin levels and reduced anemia by 13.1%.

ICDS Project Officer, V Jansi Rani, said, “When we began the study in 2021, 33 children had Hb levels below 7. Now it has reduced to 0. Similarly, 532 children had Hb levels between 7 and 9, now it has reduced to 323, 1,576 children had Hb levels between 9 and 11, now this number has gone down to 1,320.

When we began the project, only 1,544 children had Hb levels above 11, this number has vastly increased as now over 2,022 students have good Hb levels (above 11 g/dL). Officials found Pennagaram block had 58.1% of kids afflicted with anemia, this dropped by 13.1%” She added, “any child with haemoglobin level below 11 g/dL is considered to be anemic.

The State using the SBGF fund is attempting to see if change in diet can eliminate anaemia among children.” The study is set to end in November. The government will introduce a supplement.

