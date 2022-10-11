Home States Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains set to continue in south Tamil Nadu

The rains are likely to continue in the State till this weekend, said the regional meteorological centre on Monday. 

Girl students cover themselves to escape from drizzling rain.| Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The rains are likely to continue in the State till this weekend, said the regional meteorological centre on Monday. The centre has forecasted heavy rains in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri & Tirupattur on Tuesday. 

On October 13, more districts including Ariyalur, Perambalur,  Cuddalore, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram will get heavy rain, said the centre. 

The met office also said there has been an appreciable fall in maximum temperature in the range of 2 degrees to 4 degree Celsius in several districts in the State.  In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, Lakkur weather station in Cuddalore received the highest rainfall of 14 cm.

