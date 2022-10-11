Home States Tamil Nadu

Ministers not obeying CM in Tamil Nadu, says Union minister Murugan

The administration in the State has become a jungle raj and unruly party cadre are giving sleepless nights to the CM.

National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vice Chairman L Murugan

Union Minister Dr L Murugan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI:  Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L Murugan on Monday alleged that “jungle raj” is happening in Tamil Nadu and neither ministers nor DMK leaders are following the chief minister’s orders.

“The recent speech of CM MK Stalin shows that he is unable to control his ministers, MLAs and party leaders. The administration in the State has become a jungle raj and unruly party cadre are giving sleepless nights to the CM.

The CM is not implementing several programmes which were announced in DMK’s election manifesto,” he said in Denkanikottai. The minister said this on the sidelines of an event organised to observe 32nd death anniversary of four people who died allegedly in police firing on on October, 10, 1990 during riots during the rath yatra for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier, Kannammal, mother of Raja of Thimmachandiram, one of the four victims, said they did not get aid or support from BJP or Hindu outfits. Murugan said the party would do the needful.

