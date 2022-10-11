No need for anti-terrorism squad as State police are efficient, govt to Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stating that the State police were efficiently handling security issues, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday submitted before the Madras High Court that there was no need for setting up a separate anti-terrorism squad (ATS) to deal with radical elements.

Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram made the submission before the first bench of Acting CJ T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar when a PIL filed by advocate B Jagannath came up for hearing. Opposing the PIL, the AG pointed out that the petitioner noted that TN was a peaceful State. “The TN police has efficient squads to deal with security issues,” Shunmugasundaram said, noting that the petitioner’s concerns were related to the country’s security and borders with another nation.

The petitioner, citing recent developments in Sri Lanka, the rise of Taliban in Afghanistan and political instability in Pakistan causing concern, said instability has surrounded the nation. He cited arrests of certain ISIS sympathisers from the State to press for constitution of the ATS which can deal with security since Q Branch is vested with powers to cover extremists while the Special Division of SB-CID is an intelligence gathering agency.

The petitioner shall seek the relief with the Centre since such matters fall within its ambit, the AG said. But, the bench directed the State to file a counter affidavit responding to the plea and adjourned the matter by four weeks.

‘Provide lab assistant job for Tiruppur man’

Chennai: The HC ordered the School Education Department to provide employment as lab assistant to a Tirupur man, who was denied the job for failing to produce an inter-caste marriage certificate to avail of priority. Justice SM Subramanian ordered respondents to issue the orders within four weeks. It was submitted the petitioner, D Elangovan, was not considered as he failed to furnish the original SSLC Book and certificate. It isn’t in dispute he furnished employment registration card which reveals his name under the quota. The petitioner’s genuineness in priority category is not in dispute, the judge said, adding he was denied an opportunity without a reason.

