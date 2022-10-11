Stalin condoles demise of Villupattu artist Subbu Arumugam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and other leaders condoled the demise of popular Villupattu artist Subbu Arumugam, who passed away at the age of 93 due to an age-related illness. The departed Padma Shri awardee is survived by his wife Mahalakshmi, son Gandhi, and daughters Bharathi Tirumugan and Subbulakshmi.

Ravi stated in his condolence message: “The nation has lost a great musician, writer and outstanding villupattu exponent. May his soul rest in eternal peace.” Stalin said Arumugam gained his proficiency in villupattu and contributed to films of actors NS Krishnan and Nagesh. TNCC president KS Alagiri, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, VK Sasikala, and former Union minister GK Vasan extended condolences.

Arumugam was born in 1928 at Tirunelveli, and published 15 books.

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and other leaders condoled the demise of popular Villupattu artist Subbu Arumugam, who passed away at the age of 93 due to an age-related illness. The departed Padma Shri awardee is survived by his wife Mahalakshmi, son Gandhi, and daughters Bharathi Tirumugan and Subbulakshmi. Ravi stated in his condolence message: “The nation has lost a great musician, writer and outstanding villupattu exponent. May his soul rest in eternal peace.” Stalin said Arumugam gained his proficiency in villupattu and contributed to films of actors NS Krishnan and Nagesh. TNCC president KS Alagiri, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, VK Sasikala, and former Union minister GK Vasan extended condolences. Arumugam was born in 1928 at Tirunelveli, and published 15 books.