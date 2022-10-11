Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin condoles demise of Villupattu artist Subbu Arumugam

The departed Padma Shri awardee is survived by his wife Mahalakshmi, son Gandhi, and daughters Bharathi Tirumugan and Subbulakshmi.

Published: 11th October 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Villupattu artist Subbu Arumugam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and other leaders condoled the demise of popular Villupattu artist Subbu Arumugam, who passed away at the age of 93 due to an age-related illness. The departed Padma Shri awardee is survived by his wife Mahalakshmi, son Gandhi, and daughters Bharathi Tirumugan and Subbulakshmi.

Ravi stated in his condolence message: “The nation has lost a great musician, writer and outstanding villupattu exponent. May his soul rest in eternal peace.” Stalin said Arumugam gained his proficiency in villupattu and contributed to films of actors NS Krishnan and Nagesh. TNCC president KS Alagiri, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, VK Sasikala, and former Union minister GK Vasan extended condolences.
Arumugam was born in 1928 at Tirunelveli, and published 15 books. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp