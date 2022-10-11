Tamil Nadu: CPI seeks establishment of textile Park instead of dyeing units

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Seeking the establishment of a textile park in Sattur at the earliest and urging not to set up a dyeing unit in Thamaraikulam, members of the Communist Party of India staged a demonstration at the district collectorate to revoke permission for the dyeing unit in Kariyapatti's Thamaraikulam.

Sources said it was announced in 2013 that a textile park would come up in Thamaraikulam but the plan was changed to the establishment of cluster-dyeing units. "The project was shelved in 2016 after protests. Six months before, the Union government announced a textile park in Sattur," they added.



Stating that the dyeing unit will affect eight villages and farmlands in the region, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan said the textile park was welcomed by CPI and the villagers. He further condemned BJP members for saying the textile park wouldn't be set up if the plan for the dyeing unit in Thamaraikulam was dropped. "The Union government is functioning in favour of corporates. They are deducting taxes for corporates while levying tax on products used by the public," he added.



Ex-MLA and CPI State committee member, T Ramasamy, said the district has not seen establishment of industries apart from firecrackers, matchbox, and printing. "Industries have been providing employment opportunities for the people but they are facing many hindrances. Establishment of new industries should not damage agriculture," he added.

